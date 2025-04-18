More Bad News About Democrat Hero, Abrego Garcia

President Trump went over the Maryland man’s criminal record on air today, as MSNBC cut away to keep their audience uninformed.

There was some information about Abrego Garcia that I hadn’t heard yet.

WATCH: @POTUS reads the biography of @ChrisVanHollen and the Democrat Party’s favorite “Maryland man”: – Illegal from El Salvador

– Active deportation order

– Two judges found him to be an MS-13 member

– Arrested with rolls of money pouring out of his sweatshirt along with two… pic.twitter.com/7dwKy9Ji9X — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 18, 2025

When he was first arrested, rolls of money poured out of his sweatshirt. With him were two known violent MS-13 thugs. Not suspicious at all!!!

It is now confirmed that in late 2022, the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped him for speeding and driving recklessly. He was driving without a license.

Bill Melugin of Fox News published a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document confirming many details of Abrego’s traffic stop in 2022.

The DHS document confirms THP stopped Abrego Garcia on December 1, 2022, for speeding and failing to maintain his lane. It also affirms that THP officers suspected the alleged Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member was participating in “Labor/Human Trafficking” while transporting eight individuals from Texas to Maryland, meaning a total of nine individuals were traveling in the vehicle.

The FBI was involved.

He said they were going to do construction work, but they had NO luggage with them.

The DHS report also revealed that all eight of Abrego Garcia’s passengers provided the same home address as the driver.

It also revealed that none of the passengers had identification documents, and the officer who requested that the passengers write their names on paper found the handwriting illegible.

Instead of noting the FBI’s involvement in the stop, the DHS document states, “Encountering officer decided not to cite the subject for driving infractions but gave him a warning citation for driving with an expired driver’s license.”

THP sources said the FBI told them to let them go.

An earlier report from The Tennessee Star said a source believed either Abrego or one of his passengers was on the terror watch list.

By now, people know he was abusing his wife.

There is little doubt he is MS-13.

In the photo, you can see Marijuana, a Smile, a 1 in the cross, and a 3 around the skull.

Border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday evening on Fox News that an MS-13 expert verified pictures of gang-related hand tattoos that appear to corroborate that illegal migrant Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia belongs to that organization.

“I talked to an MS-13 expert today who also showed me pictures of his [Abrego Garcia’s] hand, where he says, ‘Absolutely the tattoo on one of his hands was absolutely an MS-13 gang tattoo.’ Nothing questionable about it. Two judges said he’s [an] MS-13 member. ICE says he’s [an] MS-13 member. Intelligence community says he’s [an] MS-13 member. El Salvador says he’s [an] MS-13 member.

“As far as all the people who are speaking out against this, I cannot believe for a minute there’s that many stupid people in the world. Now, AOC on the smart meter, she’s a zero. We’ll give them that. But I can’t believe these people really believe what they’re saying. They’ve got to be just pushing the narrative for political reasons. They can’t be that dumb to think that this person isn’t an MS-13 gang member and a public safety threat.”

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews a bodycam image & HSI report from when Kilmar Abrego Garcia was pulled over by Tennessee Highway Patrol & was suspected of human trafficking in 2022. Per report, he had 8 people w/ no luggage in the car w/ him, & claimed to be driving them from TX… pic.twitter.com/d2uU6YuVKx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 18, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email