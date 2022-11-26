Mask Up, Lock Down, No More Holidays, XBB Variant Is Here

Dr. Fauci’s parting words upon his retirement were to tell us we should mask up, get vaccinated, and get tested. That was even though most people getting sick and dying from COVID are vaccinated. MSNBC’s health columnist wanted people to cancel Thanksgiving. And, just in time, along comes variant XBB, which could be the deadliest ever.

THEY LOVE TO LOCK US DOWN

MSNBC health columnist Esther Choo suggested canceling Thanksgiving. She is also a professor at the Oregon Health & Science University.

So @choo_ek decided to block everyone from her tweets after backlash from this. Let’s keep it circulating. pic.twitter.com/q5LE4FvJ0W — Bob (@btrabucco) November 24, 2022

These people really love locking us down. It doesn’t matter that the vaccine doesn’t work as advertised. We were told it was 90% effective.

IT’S THE ILLNESS OF THE VACCINATED

“Fifty-eight percent of coronavirus deaths in August were people who were vaccinated or boosted, according to an analysis conducted for The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox, vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation,” the story continued.

Furthermore, the article acknowledged that a significant number of the “vaccinated” were Covid-related deaths going back to September 2021.

“It’s a continuation of a troubling trend that has emerged over the past year,” the Post analysis continued. “As vaccination rates have increased and new variants appeared, the share of deaths of people who were vaccinated has been steadily rising. In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 percent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 percent, per our colleagues Fenit Nirappil and Dan Keating.”

WaPo still insists we must get vaccinated. It’s too dangerous to be unvaccinated.

JUST IN TIME, XBB EMERGES

Just as the pandemic hysterics need a new variant, one comes along.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant known as “XBB.”

Of course, this is the “most vaccine-resistant ever” after causing a surge in cases in Singapore.

It’s a “recombinant” of the Omicron subvariants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75.

We need to worry, not about the variant, but about the mandates the lying health officials will come up with.

