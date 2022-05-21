Mass Migration Into the US Is a Globalist Affair

In case you didn’t know, a Mayor’s Migration Council dot org works directly with the UN on globalist mass migration. Their stated goal is to help cities “better serve migrant, refugee, and host communities by working hand-in-hand with national governments and international organizations to design, resource, and implement policies that are responsive to local needs.” The World Economic Forum backs them.

IT’S LARGELY ABOUT ILLEGAL ALIENS

Just to be clear, migrants are illegal aliens. This organization is working with the UN – not a friend of the United States – to serve them. Unsurprisingly, the LA mayor, Eric Garcetti is on this globalist council. He’s not the only mayor working with the UN but he is on the board of this globalist organization.

They’re into inclusivity, climate change, and the usual leftist ideals.

Also not a surprise – the Soros Open Society Foundation and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors are among the partners.

It’s part of the Borgen Project – a globalist organization that works on global poverty and overpopulation. [Births are actually down worldwide.]

Americans have worked with the UN as millions pour into the US to change the country forever. Illegal immigration is a globalist movement facilitated by the UN working with Americans.

We mention this Council because it’s only of many that ties US ‘leaders’ to the UN and massive illegal immigration.

THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM BACKS THIS

The Mayor’s Council is tied to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

With COVID-19 as an excuse, the WEF writes: Mayors are on the frontline of supporting migrants and refugees, often in the face of resistance from national authorities. Consider the experience of Los Angeles’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, who recently called on the US Congress to provide rapid relief to roughly 2.5 million undocumented immigrants in California.

They want open borders for the allegedly wonderful unsung heroes who are only displaced due to the climate and COVID – according to the globalists.

The truth is that refugees, asylum seekers and displaced people are not sitting idly by; in some cases they are the unsung heroes of the pandemic response. Far from being victims, migrants and displaced people reflect the best of what humanity has to offer. Despite countless adversities and untold suffering, they are often the first to step up and confront imminent threats, even giving their lives in the process. The least we can all do is protect them and remove the obstacles in the way of letting them participate in pandemic response and recovery. Mayors have got this; it’s now time for national and international decision-makers to follow suit.

Globalism is everywhere.

As far as getting heroes and the “best of what humanity has to offer”:

NEW: Del Rio Sector Border Patrol report that last night, they arrested a 25-year-old Mexican man who crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX who is wanted for questioning in the murder of a Mexican politician in Piedras Negras, MX on Tuesday, across from Eagle Pass. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 20, 2022

NEW: CBP reports that a 40-year-old American woman was caught smuggling fentanyl pills in a condom that she had hidden in her vaginal cavity.

Happened in El Paso sector at Bridge of the Americas. She voluntarily removed it after a pat down and K-9 hit. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Tb9KbmOdll — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 20, 2022

Illegal immigrants in the Big Bend sector are sometimes found wearing these carpet slippers that they place over their shoes. They are designed to mask their footprints, as that is one of the ways that @TxDPS and CBP/Border Patrol track them in the rugged terrain. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0s2t2yP4A0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 19, 2022

Casa Grande Station agents arrested three Mexican citizens south of Sells, AZ, including Andres Cano-Ortiz. Last June, he was convicted of possession of child pornography and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes in #TulareCounty, CA. He faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/zZ3jgubif2 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 27, 2022

IT’S THE END OF THE USA AS WE KNOW IT.

The people coming are unvetted. They were invited with handouts and benefits more generous than those given to citizens. Illegal alien criminals are not often deported and they get sanctuary. As a result, they will likely vote Democrat and give us a one-party nation.

BREAKING: There were 234,088 migrants encountered at the Southern border in April, per a DHS court filing today. That’s the highest number in DHS history.

117,989 migrants were released into the U.S. in April.

113,248 were removed, including 96,908 expelled via Title 42. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

NEW: Per a DHS source, there were 1,592 illegal crossings in the Yuma, AZ sector in just the last 24 hours. Yuma sector has seen 200,338 since October 1, numbers up 374% over last year.

Del Rio sector: 1,288 in last 24 hrs.

258,298 since October 1.

Up 147% over last yr. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

Update: Now being told the size of the group was 167 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 20, 2022

