Mass Migration Into the US Is a Globalist Affair

In case you didn’t know, a Mayor’s Migration Council dot org works directly with the UN on globalist mass migration. Their stated goal is to help cities “better serve migrant, refugee, and host communities by working hand-in-hand with national governments and international organizations to design, resource, and implement policies that are responsive to local needs.” The World Economic Forum backs them.

IT’S LARGELY ABOUT ILLEGAL ALIENS

Just to be clear, migrants are illegal aliens. This organization is working with the UN – not a friend of the United States – to serve them. Unsurprisingly, the LA mayor, Eric Garcetti is on this globalist council. He’s not the only mayor working with the UN but he is on the board of this globalist organization.

The end of the world. Apocalyptic vision of the future world.

They’re into inclusivity, climate change, and the usual leftist ideals.

Also not a surprise – the Soros Open Society Foundation and the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors are among the partners.

It’s part of the Borgen Project – a globalist organization that works on global poverty and overpopulation. [Births are actually down worldwide.]

Americans have worked with the UN as millions pour into the US to change the country forever. Illegal immigration is a globalist movement facilitated by the UN working with Americans.

We mention this Council because it’s only of many that ties US ‘leaders’ to the UN and massive illegal immigration.

THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM BACKS THIS

The Mayor’s Council is tied to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

With COVID-19 as an excuse, the WEF writes: Mayors are on the frontline of supporting migrants and refugees, often in the face of resistance from national authorities. Consider the experience of Los Angeles’s mayor, Eric Garcetti, who recently called on the US Congress to provide rapid relief to roughly 2.5 million undocumented immigrants in California.

They want open borders for the allegedly wonderful unsung heroes who are only displaced due to the climate and COVID – according to the globalists.

The truth is that refugees, asylum seekers and displaced people are not sitting idly by; in some cases they are the unsung heroes of the pandemic response. Far from being victims, migrants and displaced people reflect the best of what humanity has to offer. Despite countless adversities and untold suffering, they are often the first to step up and confront imminent threats, even giving their lives in the process. The least we can all do is protect them and remove the obstacles in the way of letting them participate in pandemic response and recovery. Mayors have got this; it’s now time for national and international decision-makers to follow suit.

Globalism is everywhere.

As far as getting heroes and the “best of what humanity has to offer”:

IT’S THE END OF THE USA AS WE KNOW IT.

The people coming are unvetted. They were invited with handouts and benefits more generous than those given to citizens. Illegal alien criminals are not often deported and they get sanctuary. As a result, they will likely vote Democrat and give us a one-party nation.


