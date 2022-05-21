“Disaster” of an Interior Department Exposed by Rep. Sullivan

Rep. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) called the Department of the Interior a “disaster” during his interview with Secretary Granholm. While acknowledging she might not have answers to some questions since they aren’t necessarily her responsibility, he wanted her views. He didn’t get anything worthwhile in return.

Rep. Sullivan opened the interview with Energy Secretary Granholm during the Armed Services Committee hearing noting the importance of energy for national security, and adding that there has been extreme hostility to the energy sector by this administration. The Alaskan representative then went on to point out the lies, hypocrisy, and disconnect between the administration’s words and their actions.

The administration claims they want to increase the supply of energy and turns around and does the opposite. He brought up three examples:

Secretary Haaland is taking two prolific oil reserves in Alaska off the table. It’s the opposite of putting supply on the table.

New NIPA rules meant to kill American energy were put through in the past three weeks.

He asked Granholm for a response, calling the Department of the Interior a “disaster”. He said Congress ordered two lease sales in Anwar and they have to go through. Yet, Biden said we’re not doing it.

Rep. Sullivan told Granholm she wanted to increase supply and she claimed the administration is not crushing the energy sector. They simply want to do it in a “responsible way,” Granholm said.

Granholm obfuscated. “Responsible” for this administration means canceling all leases.

Sullivan went on to discuss John Kerry’s comments in Japan. Granholm didn’t address Kerry’s comments and blathered. One cannot believe what she is saying except when she said that she thinks highly of Kerry. Maybe that’s all we need to know.

Watch:

