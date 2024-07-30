Mass. on the Hook for $1.8T for Migrants Over Next 2 Years

The Center for Immigration Studies conducted a case study of immigration costs in Massachusetts, one of the wealthiest states in the union. They found that Massachusetts taxpayers will pay a whopping $1.8 trillion over the next two years to support migrants.

The Center for Immigration Studies’ Jessica Vaughan calls it a “fiscal time bomb.”

The influx of newcomers under Biden, including some 10,000 children, 8,500 of whom traveled without an adult, is further straining education, healthcare, and other social services.

Taxpayers in Massachusetts have spent more than $1 billion to date on the emergency shelter system that has been overwhelmed with the task of housing thousands of newly arrived migrants, some who entered illegally and some who arrived under one of the Biden administration’s controversial parole programs. State budget officials expect they will have to spend another $1.8 trillion in the next two years.

This is nearly three times the state’s entire economy, which was $615 billion last year.

According to Vaughan, even an emergency grant won’t solve Massachusetts’ spending woes over the coming years.

They need to cut welfare payouts to migrants, require employers to demand papers, allow deportation, and tap into remittances.

This is going on throughout the country, which is overwhelmed with debt.