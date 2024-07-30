Riots in Southport After the Murder of 3 Little Girls, 7 Others Critical

The ordinary people of Southport, London, England, have had enough. They are angry about the recent stabbings that resulted in three young girls dying and eight others, including two adults, fighting for their lives. It is only one incident of many.

The killer is a 17-year-old son of immigrants from Rwanda.

The whitewashing of savagery:

Riot situation and chants of “Who the f*** is Allah” in #Southport after three British girls were knifed to death and several other children injured.

The UK is on the edge. Political correctness and whitewashing of savagery has brought it to this point. pic.twitter.com/pxLl208C7B — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) July 30, 2024

The government won’t address the issues and simply demonize the angry citizens, labeling them right-wing. They are not right-wing. They’re just angry working-class people. The authorities are labeling people to silence them.

The lack of respect for authority is coming from many of the migrant communities. Now, the white British community is showing disrespect for the authorities. There is now a massive disconnect between authorities and the working people.

They are fed up with violent migrants.

The same ordinary people who have been patient will be blamed for the problems. All different communities are fed up, and the establishment is the common enemy.

The elites are bringing the third world into the country. It’s happening all over the West.

Watch:

The people were betrayed.

The British are angry , betrayed by their government, our children’s safety has been taken from us. The media lie to us & people are sick to fucking death of 2 tier policing . Basically if you riot they listen to you, that’s the message the sent out . This is Southport right now… pic.twitter.com/5OSvNv6CSq — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 30, 2024

They aren’t far-right. It’s just a smear.

People say the ‘EDL’ ‘Far-Right’ riot in Southport, no its normal people who’s had enough! #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/Ul774eO4dB — Queen Natalie (@TheNorfolkLion) July 30, 2024