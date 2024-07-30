Riots in Southport After the Murder of 3 Little Girls, 7 Others Critical

M DOWLING
34

Murdered girls of Southport. Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. Five children and two adults remain in a critical condition, the force said.

The ordinary people of Southport, London, England, have had enough. They are angry about the recent stabbings that resulted in three young girls dying and eight others, including two adults, fighting for their lives. It is only one incident of many.

The killer is a 17-year-old son of immigrants from Rwanda.

The whitewashing of savagery:

The government won’t address the issues and simply demonize the angry citizens, labeling them right-wing. They are not right-wing. They’re just angry working-class people. The authorities are labeling people to silence them.

The lack of respect for authority is coming from many of the migrant communities. Now, the white British community is showing disrespect for the authorities. There is now a massive disconnect between authorities and the working people.

The monster who killed the little girls

They are fed up with violent migrants.

The same ordinary people who have been patient will be blamed for the problems. All different communities are fed up, and the establishment is the common enemy.

The elites are bringing the third world into the country. It’s happening all over the West.

The people were betrayed.

They aren’t far-right. It’s just a smear.


