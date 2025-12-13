Mass Shooting at Brown University – Updates

Update: An Asian youth was just arrested.

Brown University shooting suspect arrested. Asian male. pic.twitter.com/JNFzrV9bCF — rustle (@rustle4444) December 13, 2025

Reportedly, twenty people are injured, and no deaths.

🚨🇺🇸 MASS SHOOTING AT BROWN UNIVERSITY: SCANNER REPORTS UP TO 20 VICTIMS, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY What started as a terrifying active shooter situation at Brown University may now be one of the worst campus shootings in recent memory. According to live scanner audio, authorities are… https://t.co/Pf8QUDvQIF pic.twitter.com/hnfy5DY1Rm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 13, 2025

Original Story

Mass shooting at Brown University by a masked gunman, allegedly still at large. There are reports of at least six casualties as they keep finding more. This is a very early report, and hopefully, there are no casualties. One person was found shot in the back, condition unknown.

🚨 BREAKING: Active shooter at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island Believed to be at least six casuaIties so far, as more victims continue being found, per radio traffic The masked gunman is currently at large. Pray for the students at Brown 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yn5QnrJblE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 13, 2025