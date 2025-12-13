Mass Shooting at Brown University – Updates

By
M Dowling
-
0
2

Update: An Asian youth was just arrested.

Reportedly, twenty people are injured, and no deaths.

Original Story

Mass shooting at Brown University by a masked gunman, allegedly still at large. There are reports of at least six casualties as they keep finding more. This is a very early report, and hopefully, there are no casualties. One person was found shot in the back, condition unknown.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments