A woman is recovering after officials say she was the victim of a chemical assault in Savannah, Georgia. A corrosive chemical was poured over the head of Ashley Wasielewski.

The victim suffered severe burns in the incident, officials said. She was walking around Forsyth Park near West Waldburg and Whitaker streets just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday when a man came from behind and poured a chemical on her, according to police.

The victim did not know the man, officials said, and no arrests have been made yet. On Thursday, Savannah police released an image of a man in dark clothing they are trying to locate.

The woman suffered third-degree burns, according to local ABC affiliate WJCL.

Savannah resident Grace Warner told WJCL that the incident shocked her.

“I walk around this park a lot, even at night,” she said. “You just don’t expect something like this to happen here.”

This beautiful woman is scarred for life by someone who is imitating the chemical attacks on women of the Middle East and Africa.