Mass shootings in Democrat-run Chicago go unnoticed – Why don’t Dems care?

This weekend alone, 33 people in Chicago were shot, including three children, resulting in six fatalities. Nearly all the victims were shot in predominantly black neighborhoods that routinely see the most gun violence. Two of the three children wounded by gunfire were 3- and 6-year-old girls. But that pales in comparison to the more than 50 people who were shot in Chicago over the Memorial Day holiday last weekend. Nine of them died.



Democrats have run Chicago (into the ground) for more than 90 years. Anton Cermak, elected in 1931, was the first in a long line of Democrat mayors, up to and including, current mayor Lori Lightfoot. But Democrats don’t focus on Chicago’s mass shootings and gun violence, even though it’s so common and unrelenting.



Focus is currently on the horrendous shootings at schools, graduation ceremonies, and other events. At times, innocent people were simply caught in the crossfire.



But who are the people committing all these mass shootings? Democrats are quick to claim it’s the result of White Supremacy. That’s hard to back up when many of the shooters are non-whites. To be sure, the vast majority of gun violence in Chicago is black-on-black crime.



“NEVER LET A SERIOUS CRISIS GO TO WASTE”



Ironically, it was former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel who said, “Never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that, it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” Democrats are not about to let this serious crisis go to waste.



The rise in mass shootings is alarming, to be sure. Cities all across the county have been affected as the death toll mounts. Cries by Democrats for more gun control grow louder every time there’s another shooting. So what’s their goal?



IS IT GUNS OR IS IT PEOPLE?



What gun laws can Congress possible pass that aren’t already on the books? And what about the millions of guns in the hands of law-abiding, Second Amendment-supporting Americans who respect our Constitution and follow our laws?



In 1997, Australia instituted a mandatory gun buy-back programs following a 1996 mass shooting. About 650,000 guns were seized and destroyed, an estimated 20 percent of the guns in the country. Twenty-five years later, a University of Sydney report shows that Australian citizens now own more than 3.5 million guns. That’s an average of four guns per person.



California has the strictest gun laws in the country, according to the World Population Review. It also has the most mass shootings, with 257 since 1982. Not surprisingly, Illinois comes in second with 209 mass shootings in the past 40 years. Even more disturbing is that six of the nine deadliest mass shootings since 2018 were committed by people age 21 or younger, as reported by the New York Times.



Calls for more gun control are not addressing the underlying causes. Until Congress is willing to tackle the issues that negatively affect our society – single-parent homes, illegal drugs, school bullying, gang violence, no-bail laws, mental health illnesses – there will never be a solution.



Nevertheless, Democrats will not let this serious crisis go to waste.







