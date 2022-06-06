DOJ Reduces Terrorists’ Plea Agreement That Reduced A Previous Plea Agreement

Two attorneys attempted or did distribute Molotov cocktails. They threw one into an occupied police car but they won’t pay much of a price. Their plea agreement was reduced after a previous plea agreement was already reduced.

Attorneys Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman threw Molotov cocktails into a police vehicle in New York on behalf of Georg Floyd. The police escaped the vehicle that immediately went on fire.

The two attorneys faced 30 years in prison for legitimate terrorism charges.

This week, Team Biden massively reduced the charges in a plea agreement. They probably won’t get more than two years with time served. The plea agreement reduces an earlier plea agreement!

THESE RIOTERS ARE OK WITH TEAM BIDEN

The plea deal by the Justice Department takes your breath away. That’s especially so when one considers the penalties for J6 rioters and paraders who didn’t try to kill police officers sitting in a parked police car.

First, these two were allowed out on bail even though they were trying to distribute Molotov cocktails. Rahman’s bail was paid by his friend Salmah Rizvi who worked at State under Obama.

Rahman and Mattis pleaded guilty last year to one count of possessing and making an explosive device, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

They can now withdraw that plea and say they only conspired to assemble the Molotov cocktail and damage a police car.

IT’S ABOUT WHO THEY ARE, NOT WHAT THEY DID

Does that look like assembling?

Colinford Mattis allegedly had a store of firebombs in his vehicle. He was videotaped as he attempted to hand them out to other rioters to fuel further violence. Rahman told reporters that “the only way they hear us is through violence.”

They aren’t particularly sympathetic subjects. Why did they get off so easily? It’s obviously because the partisan DOJ and Biden agree with them and they are in their social class So, those rioters and mobs are A-OK.

Related