Massive DDOS Attack on Twitter & Other US Orgs.

Twitter suffered a massive DDOS attack, and Elon set limits on people temporarily. I paid my $8, so I’m good. People are predicting the end of the platform. Conservative Treehouse said it’s as he expected. Twitter will fail. He believes the business model must die, and Elon has no choice but to cave to censors.

Various users say Elon Musk is doing it to himself.

However, it’s not just Twitter!

Then on Friday, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned of ongoing distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks after U.S. organizations across multiple industry sectors were hit.

All U.S. orgs were advised to take proactive measures to ensure that their security teams are ready to thwart or mitigate the effects of such attacks.

For instance, network administrators should be ready to quickly apply firewall rules or redirect incoming malicious traffic through DoS protection services to prevent attackers from taking down targeted online portals or services, reports Bleeping Computer.

🔒 @CISAgov is aware of #DoS & #DDoS attacks on multiple sectors. These disrupt services, drain resources, and damage reputation. Contact your network admin to detect/mitigate attacks. Consult your ISP for guidance. Stay vigilant! #Cybersecurity https://t.co/OdRdxtwjeb — CISA Cyber (@CISACyber) June 30, 2023

We don’t know who did it, but we can always blame the Russians.

Elon tweeted, “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day – Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day – New unverified accounts to 300/day.”

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Related