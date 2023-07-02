Macron Enjoys an Elton John Concert as France Burns

The riots in France were ignited by the shooting death of a criminal 17-year-old ethnic boy by a police officer. If you have a trip planned to France, you might want to postpone.

Over 45,000 officers are deployed in Marseilles, Lyon, Paris, and elsewhere trying to quell the riots. The French officials should deport everyone arrested for rioting if they are not citizens or even rescind citizenship in some cases.

There are no-go zones in Paris and other areas in France. Remember how the Left silenced anyone talking about no-go zones throughout Europe years back? Fox News banned hosts and guests from mentioning no-go zones. It was labeled racism by the screaming banshees of the Left.

While these riots tore cities apart last night, President Macron attended an Elton John concert. He is out of touch. He looks like Nero.

President Macron enjoying a concert while France burns and rioters loot high-end stores.
WHAT’S GOING ON IN FRANCE?

Raheem Kassam said the immigrants, old or new, are not assimilating. They don’t speak French, and they celebrate the culture they left. They are anti-police, anti-white police. It’s a two-way racialism. About 9% of the population is taking down cities in France.

The politicians essentially do nothing. They deploy police to protect their homes and businesses, Kassam says.

Kassam explains why the youth was shot.

The radicals are armed. In at least one incident, they looted a gun store.

This is the youth who was killed.

Poland’ Video

Poland hasn’t allowed the massive immigration, and they don’t have these problems. Poland’s Prime Minister released a video comparing France to Poland.

The Poland Prime Minister released a video comparing France to Poland.

The radicals are looting stores, like in the U.S. – leftism doesn’t work.

Diversity is not any nation’s strength. Immigration is a good thin if it’s carefully executed. Massive immigration without assimilation is a disaster.


