Macron Enjoys an Elton John Concert as France Burns

The riots in France were ignited by the shooting death of a criminal 17-year-old ethnic boy by a police officer. If you have a trip planned to France, you might want to postpone.

Over 45,000 officers are deployed in Marseilles, Lyon, Paris, and elsewhere trying to quell the riots. The French officials should deport everyone arrested for rioting if they are not citizens or even rescind citizenship in some cases.

There are no-go zones in Paris and other areas in France. Remember how the Left silenced anyone talking about no-go zones throughout Europe years back? Fox News banned hosts and guests from mentioning no-go zones. It was labeled racism by the screaming banshees of the Left.

While these riots tore cities apart last night, President Macron attended an Elton John concert. He is out of touch. He looks like Nero.

Riots have now spread to the city of Lyon in France. This is out of control ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8A9Jie0rZS — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 30, 2023

WHAT’S GOING ON IN FRANCE?

Raheem Kassam said the immigrants, old or new, are not assimilating. They don’t speak French, and they celebrate the culture they left. They are anti-police, anti-white police. It’s a two-way racialism. About 9% of the population is taking down cities in France.

The politicians essentially do nothing. They deploy police to protect their homes and businesses, Kassam says.

Kassam explains why the youth was shot.

ICYMI: Macron at Elton John Concert while France Burns@RaheemKassam joins the War Room to discuss what’s happening with the riots in France. #FranceRiots Watch LIVE➡ https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe Watch more #WarRoom here: https://t.co/7vrzsv7x2i pic.twitter.com/aIVPmJzC9C — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 1, 2023

The radicals are armed. In at least one incident, they looted a gun store.

Check out the weapons.

If this isn’t civil war, what is? #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/robVazYbO7 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

This is the youth who was killed.

The riots in France started after a French policeman shot 17-year-old Nahel to death while he was trying to escape in a car.

A video has been released showing Nahel with his friends just days before his death. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/UME3gvTyvA — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

Poland’ Video

Poland hasn’t allowed the massive immigration, and they don’t have these problems. Poland’s Prime Minister released a video comparing France to Poland.

The Poland Prime Minister released video comparing France to Poland. The Open Borders Globalist agenda is sure working out swell for France. pic.twitter.com/quru9L1msX — Teagan1776🇺🇸 (@Teagan1776) June 30, 2023

Situation in the north of Paris.

Isn’t multiculturalism wonderful. #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/nAtkr7tRp1 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

The radicals are looting stores, like in the U.S. – leftism doesn’t work.

The riots and looting in France and Belgium spread tonight to Switzerland too.

Stores were looted in the city of Lausanne and rioters clashed with the riot police. #FranceRiots #FranceHasFallen #FranceOnFire pic.twitter.com/JZJKBgI0FS — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

Diversity is not any nation’s strength. Immigration is a good thin if it’s carefully executed. Massive immigration without assimilation is a disaster.

‘Diversity is our greatest strength’.

Diversity in France below #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/A0cGpzYBAT — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

