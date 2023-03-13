Massive Horde of 1,000 Aliens Storm US Border in El Paso

“Absolute madness” as a massive horde of migrants storm El Paso border checkpoint, The Daily Mail online reports. It was a brazen attempt to enter the US, as wild footage shows them tearing down concrete barriers and wire. Agents can be heard screaming, “They’re coming; shut it down.”

Over 1,000 rushed the border at once. They were mostly young men of fighting age. They tried to enter by force.

God help us. No one will stop this madness.

JUST IN: Massive group of over 1,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS rush El Paso, Texas border crossing.. pic.twitter.com/Dq7xz0Prkg — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 12, 2023

It started off as around a thousand, and it’s ongoing. Crowd control measures were used, and some invaders were repelled, but not all.

NEW: Our live report this evening as a massive group migrants attempted to rush the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso, TX this afternoon. CBP special response teams, some in crowd control gear, repelled the group. Live cams show migrants still gathered on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/Axw1PTI8kG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 12, 2023

Will Americans finally believe this is an invasion? Will the media ever report it? This is an invasion, and some of our enemies within and outside the United States are behind it. They’re destroying us.

Mass mob of over a thousand foreign nationals rush CBP officers in El Paso trying to cross Southern border into America. This is invasion. pic.twitter.com/orqVuRcFBd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2023

JUST IN: Current scene in El Paso as migrants storm the U.S. / Mexico border. Build Back Better? More like Broken Borders & Banks.pic.twitter.com/MtJOpgzyny — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2023

These are not people we want here. We have no idea who these people are or what they want.

🚨#UPDATE: More video is coming out showing officers stationed in El Paso stopping thousands migrants from passing the border through the Paso Del Norte Bridge. pic.twitter.com/GP0pZIELKx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 12, 2023

Thank Joe Biden and the hard-left Democrats and traitorous Republicans. Our leaders are fools.

NEW: This is the bilateral show of force that dispersed the huge group of migrants trying to rush a port of entry in El Paso today. Two lines of Mexican military, then on the US side, physical barriers, barbed wire, and a skirmish line of CBP officers in crowd control gear. pic.twitter.com/YPaNBUhQhu — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 13, 2023

Most migrants in large groups are almost immediately released into the United States to file false asylum claims. A new CBP rule in May will subject illegal aliens who fail to apply for asylum in a third country to expedited removal and imposes a five-year ban on re-entry.

It’s too little, and it comes too late. We need a wall, more officers, and a leader who is intelligent.

Related