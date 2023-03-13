Maduro: “US Empire Is in the Phase of Historical Decline”

Nations are writing the US off, beginning with Venezuelan President Maduro. As an aside, Maduro’s helping to fund illegal immigration into the US.

In a recent speech, Maduro said to “Write it down with date and time: the US Empire is in the phase of historical decline… we must continue helping to bring forth the historical birth of a multipolar world, a multicentric world, of a new world, of a Common Destiny for Mankind, as Pres. Xi Jinping says.”

He has reason to believe the US empire is in decline since we are following in Venezuela’s footsteps. His vision of the future should terrify Americans. He’s announcing what we can see in plain sight. The world is turning to communism. All of South America is communist, China is Maoist, the West is selling itself off for parts to satisfy a globalist agenda, and no one is stopping it.

Chinese propaganda media is publicizing the end of the empire throughout the world.

When will Americans realize the danger? What happens if they don’t? Do we sink into communism with a whimper? If this happens, all those people who think they are victims will learn what it truly means to become a victim.

