Massive Influx of Foreigners to Enter Canada by 2025

Canada has a population of 38 million, and by 2025 they will have a population of 38 million plus 500,000 diverse foreigners after a planned influx.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser claimed it’s necessary to fill job vacancies and spur economic prosperity.

“Our plan has a focus on economic growth,” Fraser said during an event in North York, Ont. “And by the third year of this plan, 60 percent of new immigrants will be admitted under economic immigration categories.”

The plan envisions a flood of new arrivals that will see 465,000 people arrive from outside the country in 2023, rising to 500,000 in 2025, with a heavy emphasis on admitting people based on work skills or experience.

They will allow family members into the country.

One of the hallmarks of The Great Reset is open borders and demographically altered populations. This could be connected. It’s easier for globalists to control nations that way. Have you noticed open borders and a massive influx of foreigners throughout the West? They want to destroy sovereignty and make every country a blank page with a lot of government dependents.

Some believe we are the pawns of the CCP who are gleefully going along with this.

