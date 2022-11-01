Venezuelan Invaders Came with Their Enormous Venezuelan Flag

A massive group of violent illegal migrants on Monday crossed into the U.S. waving an enormous Venezuelan flag. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), they attacked Border Patrol agents. Eventually, they were pushed back into the river as agents used crowd control measures.

They planned to enter the country illegally with their huge flag. Is that what all refugees fleeing their country do – bring enormous flags of their new country? Clearly, they love their country and aren’t coming for the right reasons. They should go home. Do you think the communist tyrant Vincent Maduro is sending his best?

Fox reports the agency said one of the protesters had assaulted an agent with a flagpole while another had thrown a rock at agents, injuring one in the process.

“These measures included the use of the authorized less-lethal force pepperball launching system,” the statement said. “The crowd then dispersed and returned to Mexico.”

The agency said that its Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) would review the incident.

Will the Orwellian-sounding committee punish the Border Patrol? This administration is that crazy and anti-American.

In just the Del Rio Sector alone, Border Patrol reports more than 50 large groups of more than 100 migrants since the beginning of October.

Republicans have laid the blame for the crisis at the feet of the Biden administration, saying that its policies of rolling back Trump-era border security and enforcement.

Why are Americans okay with open borders and an invasion by unvetted people from all over the world?

NEW: Longer video provided by activist at scene shows incident in El Paso yesterday where Border Patrol agents fired pepper balls at a group of Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S.

CBP says a thrown rock injured one agent, & another was assaulted with a flagpole. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/t7FrGjnAtb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 1, 2022

Customs and Border Patrol agents fire rubber bullets on migrants as migrants retreat on the north bank of the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas. pic.twitter.com/3dvzFo458R — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) October 31, 2022

