Massive NYC Workers’ Protest, Chanting “F Joe Biden, F Your Garbage & DeBlasio”

















Speaking from my point of view, an intelligent, healthy, and empowered health care professional that takes excellent care of herself, it is an insult to expect that I would accept an injection of unknown substance and efficacy and provide an example to the great people that I serve that they too should submit their power over to pharmaceutical companies—convicted felons—in an effort to put a band-aid on the gaping wound of reality. ~ Maine Nurse

New York City workers including healthcare workers, sanitation, police, fire department officers, and teachers, marched today by the thousands across the Brooklyn Bridge, chanting “F Joe Biden.”

They shut down the bridge.

The New York City Police Benevolent’s Association also filed a lawsuit today, calling the vaccine mandate “draconian.” The police union said there was “still no written, NYPD-specific policy guidance on how the mandate will be implemented.” They’re asking for a temporary restraining order.

The people aren’t going to give up easily. This is only the beginning — more is coming. This is not political in that the protest included people from left, right, and middle in this crowd of thousands. That made it difficult for the media. They don’t know what to do and it hampered their biased media.

This is the way to do it– everyone stick together. The same thing happened at the Barclays Center. There were people on the right protesting with Black Lives Matter.

‘F JOE BIDEN, F Your Garbage and DeBlasio”

F**K JOE BIDEN on the BROOKLYN BRIDGE NYC! 😎 pic.twitter.com/wyDItw5u2r — Rasta Redpill (@RastaRedpill) October 20, 2021

“F Your Garbage and DeBlasio” chant municipal workers as thousands crossed Brooklyn Bridge to protest vaccination mandates in NYC pic.twitter.com/ifa598LIHC — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2021

‘HOLD THE LINE’ – Thousands of NYPD, FDNY & other city workers march across Brooklyn Bridge in protest of city’s vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/dzvaFafXtb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2021

MASSIVE turnout at NYC’s anti-vaccine mandate protest across the Brooklyn Bridge. HOLD THE LINE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hru4WIO6jx — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 25, 2021

COPS AND FIREFIGHTERS marching across the BROOKLYN BRIDGE saying NO to FORCED Vaccinations. And I’m hearing a lot of support out there for BRANDON. pic.twitter.com/GXNxc09S90 — Greg Kelly–LET’S GO BRANDON! (@gregkellyusa) October 25, 2021

