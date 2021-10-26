Dr. Anthony Fauci Finally Faces a Reckoning

















Twitterati have turned against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of Allergy and Infectious Disease at NIAID. #FauciLiedDogsDied and #ArrestFauci have trended for two days after more news came out about his funding of Mengele-style animal experiments and after the NIH admitted they funded gain of function research in Wuhan despite Dr. Fauci claiming they did not.

Republican lawmakers are calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be charged with lying to Congress following statements he made during sworn testimony regarding the funding of risky “gain-of-function” research in China.

GAIN OF FUNCTION

The NIH disclosed to Congress that experiments it funded in China met the definition of gain-of-function.

The NIH had a detailed explanation of gain-of-function research on its site, stating that the term refers to any research that modifies a biological agent in a way that confers new or enhanced activity to that agent.

That was wiped out less than a week ago right around the time that the NIH admitted on October 20 that the research it funded in China increased the potency of a virus by modifying it.

The updated page now sounds more like a defense and an excuse.

For those that don’t know – this is how the @NIH defined “gain-of-function” on their website until at least October 19th, 2021. Just 3 days ago. It looks like this section was deleted, and the page was edited, within the last 2-3 days. @R_H_Ebright @RandPaul pic.twitter.com/wZ9Iy5vWaT — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 22, 2021

Dr. Fauci now maintains experiments are only ‘gain-of-function’ if experimenters knew in advance that the newly created virus would gain lethality. That is so absurd.

Rand Paul said, “Hmm…So you can take any unknown bat virus and recombine it with the back bone of a known coronavirus and it doesn’t qualify as gain of function, even if you discover that it gains function? Clear as mud and just as slimy.”

Dr. Paul is seeking a criminal referral.

REPUBLICANS WANT HIM PROSECUTED

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) wants Dr. Fauci “prosecuted” for lying to Congress. He, told Fox News, “He went to the United States Senate, and not once but, I believe, twice under questioning by Senator Rand Paul. He said it didn’t happen, and that’s simply not true.”

“And I don’t think his e-mails, when you go back and look at the time, show that he wouldn’t know something about this either. So he’s long been on notice, he knows this, and now the question is, is will The Department of Justice do anything about it,” he said.

Fauci has denied under oath several times to the House and Senate that his agency funded gain of research involving coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. He lied even in the face of extensive proof.

Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence under then-President Donald Trump, agreed with Nunes, saying that he has been “unequivocal in denying this.”

Probably nothing will happen to him but he might retire on his fat pension.

