Massive Solar Farm Approved in the Middle of Amish Country in New York

I’m not sure what to make of this clip below. It’s almost impossible to find anything about this online. According to the speaker, the New York State Office of Renewable Energy Siting (ORES) just okayed the massive Mill Pond Solar development. ORES allegedly approved it with unanimous opposition from the community.

The plan is to put it in the middle of Amish country in Montgomery County, and it will take up four miles of farmland. Some residents say it will keep Montgomery County from growing. The narrator of the clip said the Amish are very unhappy and are thinking of going back to Pennsylvania, disgusted by what is going on in New York.

If you try to get information about this, it is scarce and all from the perspective of the government and the solar company. Most say that Amish are excited about solar. The narrator claims ORES is supposed to regulate these people and is funded by them.