Stephen Miller’s Amazing Prediction in 2003

Watch this short clip about Stephen Miller’s stunning prediction in 2003 when he was a Freshman at Duke. Miller was a student at Duke from 2003 to 2007.
While talking to a retired professor, Hines Goemans, PhD, a radio host at WXXinews in Rochester, NY, finds out that Miller was his former student, who told the professor he wanted to be number two in the White House in the next 15 years. When asked who the president would be, Miller said, “Donald Trump, maybe.”
“The guy is very smart.”
I hadn’t heard this. Miller is smart but he got lucky with his speculation. In 2006, Miller made a name for himself by vocally attacking the Duke LaCrosse indictments. He figured it out quickly. He was in the media often talking about it. The accuser’s friend was present at the event and refused to corroborate her fake story. She criticized… Read more »
