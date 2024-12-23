Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Was Released

The congressional ethics investigators said Matt Gaetz violated state laws. He allegedly paid numerous women — including a 17-year-old girl — for sex. He also allegedly purchased and used illegal drugs, including from his Capitol Hill office, according to a final draft of a comprehensive investigative report obtained by CBS News.

“From 2017 to 2020, Representative Gaetz made tens of thousands of dollars in payments to women that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use,” noted the report, which lists payments totaling more than $90,000 to 12 different women.

The committee said it also received testimony that at a 2017 party, Gaetz twice had sex with “Victim A,” who was 17 years old at the time and had just completed her junior year in high school.

“Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex,” the committee wrote. “Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age.”

Gaetz denies all of it.

Gaetz has left Congress, and the release is meant to keep him out of government in perpetuity.

