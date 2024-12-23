Biden Empties Out Death Row, Leaves 3 Well-Known Monsters

Biden commutated the sentence of every death row inmate except for three. That means 37 vicious murderers. He is completely upending the justice system. What will he do on his last day? It’s worrisome.

The three who were not removed were just too infamous for even Biden to release. They are Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life; Dylan Roof, who killed nine people in church; and the Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The pardons include less notorious but equally monstrous criminals. It consists of five men who murdered children, nine who butchered fellow inmates, and one who killed a prison guard with a hammer while serving a life sentence for raping and murdering his wife – a US Marine, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Then there is the ex-Marine who killed two young girls and later a female naval officer, a Las Vegas man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, a Chicago podiatrist who fatally shot a patient to keep her from testifying in a Medicare fraud investigation and two men convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that resulted in the killings of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

They will allegedly have life without parole, but that could change, and they will be dangerous to others in prison:
Reg. No.
SHANNON WAYNE AGOFSKY 06267-045
BILLIE JEROME ALLEN 26901-044
AQUILIA MARCIVICCI BARNETTE 12599-058
BRANDON LEON BASHAM 98940-071
ANTHONY GEORGE BATTLE 11451-056
MEIER JASON BROWN 11364-021
CARLOS DAVID CARO 37786-079
WESLEY PAUL COONCE, JR. 30011-039
BRANDON MICHAEL COUNCIL 63961-056
CHRISTOPHER EMORY CRAMER 10422-081
LEN DAVIS 24325-034
JOSEPH EBRON 08655-007
RICKY ALLEN FACKRELL 12324-081
EDWARD LEON FIELDS, JR. 04136-063
CHADRICK EVAN FULKS 16617-074
MARVIN CHARLES GABRION, II 09184-055
EDGAR BALTAZAR GARCIA 28132-177
THOMAS MOROCCO HAGER 08596-007
CHARLES MICHAEL HALL 03766-036
NORRIS G. HOLDER 26902-044
RICHARD ALLEN JACKSON 16669-058
JURIJUS KADAMOVAS 21050-112
DARYL LAWRENCE 66476-061
IOURI MIKHEL 23675-112
RONALD MIKOS 20716-424
JAMES H. ROANE, JR. 32923-083
JULIUS OMAR ROBINSON 26190-177
DAVID ANTHONY RUNYON 57997-083
RICARDO SANCHEZ, JR. 75820-004
THOMAS STEVEN SANDERS 15967-043
KABONI SAVAGE 58232-066
MARK ISAAC SNARR 11093-081
REJON TAYLOR 41070-074
RICHARD TIPTON 32922-083
JORGE AVILA TORREZ 16054-084
DANIEL TROYA 75817-004
ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE RAMIREZ UMAÑA 23077-058

 


