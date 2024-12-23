Biden Empties Out Death Row, Leaves 3 Well-Known Monsters

Biden commutated the sentence of every death row inmate except for three. That means 37 vicious murderers. He is completely upending the justice system. What will he do on his last day? It’s worrisome.

The three who were not removed were just too infamous for even Biden to release. They are Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life; Dylan Roof, who killed nine people in church; and the Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The pardons include less notorious but equally monstrous criminals. It consists of five men who murdered children, nine who butchered fellow inmates, and one who killed a prison guard with a hammer while serving a life sentence for raping and murdering his wife – a US Marine, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Then there is the ex-Marine who killed two young girls and later a female naval officer, a Las Vegas man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, a Chicago podiatrist who fatally shot a patient to keep her from testifying in a Medicare fraud investigation and two men convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that resulted in the killings of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

How can a president with cognitive issues be allowed to abuse the pardon power? This is the danger of not using the 25th amendment. Who and why is choosing these candidates to pardon? It can’t be Biden. The public has the right to know the logic for these pardons. https://t.co/DnBdCKxJiz — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 23, 2024

They will allegedly have life without parole, but that could change, and they will be dangerous to others in prison:

Reg. No. SHANNON WAYNE AGOFSKY 06267-045 BILLIE JEROME ALLEN 26901-044 AQUILIA MARCIVICCI BARNETTE 12599-058 BRANDON LEON BASHAM 98940-071 ANTHONY GEORGE BATTLE 11451-056 MEIER JASON BROWN 11364-021 CARLOS DAVID CARO 37786-079 WESLEY PAUL COONCE, JR. 30011-039 BRANDON MICHAEL COUNCIL 63961-056 CHRISTOPHER EMORY CRAMER 10422-081 LEN DAVIS 24325-034 JOSEPH EBRON 08655-007 RICKY ALLEN FACKRELL 12324-081 EDWARD LEON FIELDS, JR. 04136-063 CHADRICK EVAN FULKS 16617-074 MARVIN CHARLES GABRION, II 09184-055 EDGAR BALTAZAR GARCIA 28132-177 THOMAS MOROCCO HAGER 08596-007 CHARLES MICHAEL HALL 03766-036 NORRIS G. HOLDER 26902-044 RICHARD ALLEN JACKSON 16669-058 JURIJUS KADAMOVAS 21050-112 DARYL LAWRENCE 66476-061 IOURI MIKHEL 23675-112 RONALD MIKOS 20716-424 JAMES H. ROANE, JR. 32923-083 JULIUS OMAR ROBINSON 26190-177 DAVID ANTHONY RUNYON 57997-083 RICARDO SANCHEZ, JR. 75820-004 THOMAS STEVEN SANDERS 15967-043 KABONI SAVAGE 58232-066 MARK ISAAC SNARR 11093-081 REJON TAYLOR 41070-074 RICHARD TIPTON 32922-083 JORGE AVILA TORREZ 16054-084 DANIEL TROYA 75817-004 ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE RAMIREZ UMAÑA 23077-058

