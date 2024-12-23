Biden Empties Out Death Row, Leaves 3 Well-Known Monsters

Biden commutated the sentence of every death row inmate except for three. That means 37 vicious murderers. He is completely upending the justice system. What will he do on his last day? It’s worrisome.
The three who were not removed were just too infamous for even Biden to release. They are Robert Bowers, who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life; Dylan Roof, who killed nine people in church; and the Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The pardons include less notorious but equally monstrous criminals. It consists of five men who murdered children, nine who butchered fellow inmates, and one who killed a prison guard with a hammer while serving a life sentence for raping and murdering his wife – a US Marine, reported The Wall Street Journal.
Then there is the ex-Marine who killed two young girls and later a female naval officer, a Las Vegas man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, a Chicago podiatrist who fatally shot a patient to keep her from testifying in a Medicare fraud investigation and two men convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that resulted in the killings of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.
How can a president with cognitive issues be allowed to abuse the pardon power? This is the danger of not using the 25th amendment.
Who and why is choosing these candidates to pardon? It can’t be Biden. The public has the right to know the logic for these pardons. https://t.co/DnBdCKxJiz
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 23, 2024
They will allegedly have life without parole, but that could change, and they will be dangerous to others in prison:
|Reg. No.
|SHANNON WAYNE AGOFSKY
|06267-045
|BILLIE JEROME ALLEN
|26901-044
|AQUILIA MARCIVICCI BARNETTE
|12599-058
|BRANDON LEON BASHAM
|98940-071
|ANTHONY GEORGE BATTLE
|11451-056
|MEIER JASON BROWN
|11364-021
|CARLOS DAVID CARO
|37786-079
|WESLEY PAUL COONCE, JR.
|30011-039
|BRANDON MICHAEL COUNCIL
|63961-056
|CHRISTOPHER EMORY CRAMER
|10422-081
|LEN DAVIS
|24325-034
|JOSEPH EBRON
|08655-007
|RICKY ALLEN FACKRELL
|12324-081
|EDWARD LEON FIELDS, JR.
|04136-063
|CHADRICK EVAN FULKS
|16617-074
|MARVIN CHARLES GABRION, II
|09184-055
|EDGAR BALTAZAR GARCIA
|28132-177
|THOMAS MOROCCO HAGER
|08596-007
|CHARLES MICHAEL HALL
|03766-036
|NORRIS G. HOLDER
|26902-044
|RICHARD ALLEN JACKSON
|16669-058
|JURIJUS KADAMOVAS
|21050-112
|DARYL LAWRENCE
|66476-061
|IOURI MIKHEL
|23675-112
|RONALD MIKOS
|20716-424
|JAMES H. ROANE, JR.
|32923-083
|JULIUS OMAR ROBINSON
|26190-177
|DAVID ANTHONY RUNYON
|57997-083
|RICARDO SANCHEZ, JR.
|75820-004
|THOMAS STEVEN SANDERS
|15967-043
|KABONI SAVAGE
|58232-066
|MARK ISAAC SNARR
|11093-081
|REJON TAYLOR
|41070-074
|RICHARD TIPTON
|32922-083
|JORGE AVILA TORREZ
|16054-084
|DANIEL TROYA
|75817-004
|ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE RAMIREZ UMAÑA
|23077-058
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter