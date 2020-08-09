Maureen Dowd makes a huge error, Hillary goes for her jugular

NY Times writer Maureen Dowd made a big error in an article. It’s significant. Dowd wrote that it has been 36 years since a man chose to put a woman on the Democratic ticket with him, referencing Geraldine Ferraro.

The alleged news outlet then added a correction — sort of.

John McCain chose Sarah Palin in 2008 and then there was Hillary who chose a man. Did they fire all the editors over there at the Times? I guess they don’t need them since they lie anyway.

Hillary Clinton led the charge against her. It’s quite enjoyable to watch the left eat the left. They’ve chased some of the best right-wing influencers off Twitter and all they have left is each other.

THE ERRONEOUS COLUMN

It’s hard to fathom, but it has been 36 years since a man chose to put a woman on the Democratic ticket with him, writes @MaureenDowd. To use Geraldine Ferraro’s favorite expression, “Gimme a break!” https://t.co/Oe5TovtONz — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 8, 2020

INADEQUATE CORRECTION

Correction: An earlier version of this column incorrectly said it had been 36 years since a man and a woman ran on a Democratic Party ticket. It has been that long since a man chose a woman to run as V.P. on the Democratic ticket. We’ve deleted a tweet that repeated the error. — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 8, 2020

HILLARY’S TICKED

Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again. https://t.co/J3SSwtkg7x — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2020

That was especially nasty since Dowd is the one who went to Colorado, bought cannabis edibles, ate a whole bar because she didn’t read the directions, and then wrote a bizarre post about being way too high.