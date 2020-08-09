Man released from jail over COV murders man with teen daughter at home

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan released Justin Wilson from jail on April 30 because of COVID-19 concerns.

On July 23, Wilson, a repeat criminal, murdered 63-year-old Edigio Ienzi in his Germantown, Maryland home, reported ABC 7’s Kevin Lewis.

The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was home and witnessed part of the terrifying attack.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

EXCLUSIVE: On April 30, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan freed Justin Wilson from jail bc of COVID-19 concerns. On July 23, Wilson, a repeat criminal, allegedly murdered a 63yo man in his Germantown, Md. home. The victim’s 16yo daughter witnessed part of it. pic.twitter.com/qZiDaV8CtQ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

MORE: Law enforcement sources, frustrated by the situation, say someone in power ought to provide answers. The MoCo State’s Attorney’s Office explained Wilson was in custody for non-violent property thefts, and successfully convinced Judge Jordan that his health was in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/eBQWCTscIX — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

MORE: On June 24, I sent Montgomery County a Maryland Public Information Act request. It sought the name, age, and release date of all defendants who’ve received compassionate releases due to COVID. Now more than six weeks later, and I’m still waiting for those public records. pic.twitter.com/G3Ar9AGabl — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

MORE: 63yo Edigio Ienzi (pictured) is the murder victim in this case. Ienzi’s son recalled telling Wilson, a longtime friend, that his dad loved to gamble and that they had several safes in the home. Not long after, Ienzi discovered around 30 of his silver coins were missing. pic.twitter.com/FApklSsm3W — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

MORE: Cops caught a lucky break thanks to surveillance video from two neighbors’ homes. One clip showed a man matching Wilson’s description, pacing in the street and talking on a cell phone before the murder. A second video showed the same man running away a short while later. pic.twitter.com/vyYUOWh2SE — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020