Man released from jail over COV murders man with teen daughter at home

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan released Justin Wilson from jail on April 30 because of COVID-19 concerns.

On July 23, Wilson, a repeat criminal, murdered 63-year-old Edigio Ienzi in his Germantown, Maryland home, reported ABC 7’s Kevin Lewis.

The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was home and witnessed part of the terrifying attack.

Why are any of these criminals released over COVID? This nonsense about violent and non-violent as if they never cross paths also has to stop. They need to follow the rule of law. It appears to be meaningless to them.

THE SEQUENCE OF EVENTS

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply