Maxine Waters flips out over relief checks bearing President’s signature

According to the Washington Post, which cited several unnamed “senior IRS officials,” Treasury “has ordered” the president’s name to be printed on stimulus checks, which are being mailed to Americans as part of the recently-passed $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

The Post reported that the addition could slow the delivery of physical checks “by a few days,” but Treasury officials said that is not the case.

MEANWHILE, MAXINE IS ANGRY

“Whaaaat? Don’t dirty up the economic impact payments w/ Don the Con’s name on the checks that are being sent to American families to get thru the crisis,” Waters tweeted. “People may think it’s a BOGUS check from a BOGUS president!”

Waters Twitter feed is filled with so much disinformation, we wouldn’t know where to begin. She is out of her mind with hate.

THIS SHOULD MAKE THE LEFT NUTS

The Post stated, “Trump had privately suggested to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, to allow the president to formally sign the checks.” However, since “the president is not an authorized signer for legal disbursements by the U.S. Treasury,” the stimulus checks will reportedly “instead bear Trump’s name in the memo line, below a line that reads, ‘Economic Impact Payment.’”

The Post added that it’s usually “standard practice for a civil servant to sign checks issued by the Treasury Department to ensure that government payments are nonpartisan.”

That report could be false just like most of what WaPo reports via anonymous sources. President Trump said publicly that he didn’t want to sign the checks.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday confirmed that President Donald J. Trump’s name will appear on stimulus checks that are sent out to millions of Americans during the Wuhan Virus from Communist China pandemic.

Trump’s name will appear on the memo line.

There will not be a delay as The WaPo reported. They will go out on time according to The Epoch Times.