Cuomo orders NYers to wear face masks in public if they are close to others – maybe for years

Governor Andrew Cuomo orders all New Yorkers to wear face masks in public if they can’t stay 6 feet away from other people. He sees it as part of his “blueprint” for re-opening the government.

He said people should wear them around their chins if they are alone but be prepared to pull them up if they come within a close range of another person.

He plans to keep up these intrusions until there is a vaccine which he says will be 12-18 months, but could easily be five years or never. We still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS. They are usually not fully effective in any case. It seems an arbitrary and unnecessary goal post.

That doesn’t bode well for restaurants.

Anyone who flouts it will be given a civic violation that is the same punishment for jaywalking but we won’t see fines at first. He won’t rule them out.

He has also said he will look at which businesses that are currently closed can be considered ‘essential.’ Then he will determine how that business can stop the spread by keeping employees 6ft apart.

Those are the businesses that will be able to reopen first but he says it has to happen with federal help.

Cuomo is “begging” the federal government to fund diagnostic and antibody testing in New York.

Why is he begging when the federal government plans to help with testing? However, he and his conglomerate of six states want half a trillion dollars. That is unreasonable. The liberals would drive us into bankruptcy and the Republicans don’t seem to be fiscal conservatives any longer either.

It remains unclear though if employees will have to first do a test before they can go back to work, or if people will be able to go back to work and stay 6ft apart regardless of whether or not they have ever tested positive for COVID-19.

“Your right to go out for a walk in the park? Fine.

“Don’t infect me. You don’t have a right to infect me. If you’re going to be in a situation in public where you may come into contact with other people and a situation, that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth. That is by executive order,” he said.

He later clarified that a person should go out with their mask and be prepared to pull it up over their nose and mouth if they come within 6ft of someone, but that they can leave it down, around their chin, if they do not.

I live in New York and will sue him at some point.

Transcript

‘You wear a mask keep, it below your chin then when you’re running, if you see someone, either run across the street or pull it up above your nose and mouth.”

“Have it with you and if you don’t see anyone, great. If you’re on a walk in the woods and here comes John Campbell, then you have to put your mask up,” he said.

“He added that it was ‘not a big deal’ and that companies should see the opportunity in branding or advertising on them. “

“When you think about, look, everybody’s working so hard to stop the spread of the disease. Wear the mask – what’s the big deal?”