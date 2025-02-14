Maxine Waters Used to Love Database Searches

Remember when Maxine Waters boasted in 2013 that Barack Obama had a massive database on all of us?

“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Representative Maxine Waters told Roland Martin in February 2013.

“That’s going to be very, very powerful,” Waters said. “That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before, and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”

If you will recall, Barack Obama was using the intelligence services to build many massive databases that included information about every American.

The New York Post called the databases “a vast and permanent network of discrimination databases, which Obama already is using to make “disparate impact” cases against: banks that don’t make enough prime loans to minorities; schools that suspend too many blacks; cities that don’t offer enough Section 8 and other low-income housing for minorities; and employers who turn down African-Americans for jobs due to criminal backgrounds.”

The plan was for civil rights groups to access these databases long after Barack Obama was gone.

She Doesn’t Like Database Searches Any More

Now, Maxine isn’t so happy about anyone looking at records in databases.

Is she as dopey as she sounds?

