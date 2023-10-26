Mayor Adams Flies Migrants Wherever They Want to Go

Eric Adams, mayor of the sanctuary city of New York, found a way to get illegal aliens out of New York City. He’s giving them one-way tickets to any destination they choose. It’s cheaper than supporting them for months.

“When you are out of room, that means you’re out of room,” Adams told reporters Tuesday. “Every year, my relatives show up for Thanksgiving, and they want to all sleep at my house. There’s no more room. That’s where we are right now.”

Recently, the mayor sent the anonymous aliens to a Manhattan office devoted solely to booking plane tickets. It’s his own little travel agency.

He should send them to their home countries.

Critics say Adams’ actions send a message lacking in compassion.

“What we’ve witnessed from this administration — even if they’re not directly saying ‘you’ve got to get out of here’ — is that they’ve consistently created hysteria and chaos and confusion and have not used a tone of inclusivity and welcome,” City Council member Shahana Hanif said in an interview.

More practically, Hanif said, tracking a migrant’s applications for work authorization or asylum can be impossible once he or she leaves the city’s care.

Democrats have broken every immigration law, and they act as if all these anonymous aliens belong here, living off taxpayer dollars.

Adams said migrants will eventually end up on the streets with only bathroom facilities, but he might distribute tents to them.

So, we bring anonymous illegal aliens here to make them homeless or send them elsewhere. Some end up in Colombia or Morocco.

