Tucker: Biden Backs “a Government That Throws Priests in Jail”

“The 21st century has been defined by, among other things, a global attack on Christianity. Given the U.S. Constitution’s emphasis on religious freedom, you might expect our president to condemn and reject anti-Christian foreign governments, as they oppose the fundamental values upon which our country was founded,” Tucker Carlson wrote in an email linked to his latest video.
“Instead of doing that, however,” Tucker said, “Joe Biden is actively backing a government that throws priests in jail. Attorney Bob Amsterdam represents some of those priests, and he joined Tucker on X Ep. 34 to shed light on exactly what Joe Biden is supporting.
Bob Amsterdam tells Tucker:
“There is a huge PR ban on saying anything that is critical of the Ukrainian government or President Zelensky. And as a result of that, we fail to understand the context of internal Ukrainian affairs.”
Tucker Carlson says, “Of all of Biden’s crimes, backing the Ukrainian government as it throws priests in jail may be the most revealing.”
Ep. 34 Of all of Biden’s crimes, backing the Ukrainian government as it throws priests in jail may be the most revealing. pic.twitter.com/ZCVV4uPzs9
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 26, 2023
Tucker is correct on this one. Oh, and on the persecution of the parents who object to the corruption of school systems throughout our nation to allow the freaks(LGBQT, et al) to teach their nonsense in our schools. Totally anti-Constitutional and anti-American.
The Biden administration threatens Catholics in this country as terrorists!
True, Biden does threaten Catholics, but Tucker is wrong on this. It’s the Russian Orthodox Church and their priests that are actually working for Putin and the Russian intelligence services.
Russia, Russia, Russia. References to back up your allegations? It really helps your claims if you provide links to show the veracity of your statements.
Ukraine is nothing more than a money laundering scheme for the elites in our government, i.e. congress critters and such who continue to give away taxpayer funds to a dictatorship. Which results in kickbacks to said elites who voted to fund the war in Ukraine. When will enough be enough?