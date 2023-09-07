Mayor Adams Melts Down As NYC Is Destroyed

Mayor Adams melted down over the open borders. He’s getting blamed for what Mayor DeBlasio and Joe Biden set up. Although, he too thought a sanctuary city was a good idea – no more.

“Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an end into. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this this issue. We’ll destroy New York City, destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month,” Adams said.

[Texas gets 6,000 a day]

“One time we were just in Venezuela. Now we’re in Ecuador, now we can Russian speaking coming through Mexico, now we’re getting a western Africa, now we’re getting people from all over the globe. [They] have made their minds up that they’re going to come through the southern part of the border and come into New York City.

“And everyone is saying it’s New York City’s problem. Every community in this city is going to be impacted. We had a $12 billion deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted, all of us.

“And so I say to you, as I turn it over to you, this is some of the most educated, some of the most knowledgeable, probably more of my commissioners and deputy commissioners and chiefs live in this community. So as you asked me a question about migrants [illegal aliens invited by Democrats] tell me what role you played.

“How many of you organized to stop what they’re [fellow Democrats and RINOs] doing to us. How many of you were part of the movement to say we’re seeing what this mayor is trying to do and they’re destroying New York City.

“It’s gonna come to your neighborhoods, all of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I’m telling you now with 110,000, the city we knew we’re about to lose and we’re all in this together, all of us. Staten Island said send them out to Manhattan. Manhattan is saying send them out to Queens. Queens is saying send them out to Brooklyn.”

There is a solution and an end. Close the border, restart Title42, and deport these people because they are destroying the country. Also, vote Democrats out.

It’s not just about the border. A friend sent me this:

The insane climate policies are destroying this nation, as it is destroying the western world. But that is the plan. A nation Without Borders ceases to be a nation. Without respect for the law, we have anarchy. Our money purchases less and less…our children are no longer being taught critical thinking, rather they are being indoctrinated into perversions…our streets are no longer safe, our rulers infringe on our liberties daily. We are told what we can and cannot purchase, from how we can cook to how we can heat our homes. That will lead to the end game, the total destruction of the Great American experiment.

I would add housing and cars to this. The people who desire to rule over us in a feudalistic type of state don’t want us to own anything because they’re Marxists. Owning your own home is the American dream. They want us out of our cars so we cannot travel, and vacation freely. That too was part of the American dream. These are people who have rejected freedom.

You Won’t Like What We Become

The people who are pouring into our country now come from all different walks of life. They’re not coming to share in our values – they’re coming to change the values into all kinds of disparate values, many of which are communist, criminal, and an assortment of terrorist types of ideas. Let’s not forget the moochers. No way can we survive this.

We have an unjust criminal justice system that is making it impossible to speak against or act against the tyrants.

Rome existed without interruption for 400 years. We’re not going to make that unless Democrats, RINOs, and Independents wake up. We’re running out of time.

No system of government has raised as many people out of poverty as capitalism. Yet, there are those who seek to destroy it, and they are winning.

Where do you stand?

