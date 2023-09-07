Unvetted Illegal Crossers Get $2200 a Month, Housing, and Food

THE VISIGOTHS ARE INSIDE THE GATE

As Todd Bensman looks on at the mobs of unvetted foreigners pouring in, a Border Patrol agent explains what is happening. Mr. Bensman began by asking him about these masses of humanity arriving here.

AGENT: …Word of mouth. These guys know everything that we do. That’s just the way it is, right? I mean there’s that.

BENSMAN: Everybody has their birth certificates pre printed from their government. They knew what to bring here …

AGENT: They know it before they left… they know the whole drill. They know what to say when it comes to asylum. They’re asking 1000 of them, 1000 of them will tell you … somebody wants to kill me.

BENSMAN: And they’re not giving them asylum interviews as far as we know here.

AGENT: Well, I can’t attest to that, you know.

BENSMAN: Yeah, OK

AGENT: Obviously they’re coming because they’re getting released.

BENSMAN: This is interesting that you have like, one parent and one kid, one parent one kid, right? They’re not together are they? One parent one kid, one parent one kid.

That is because they get Social Security or what. What’s the benefit they get?

[…]

BENSMAN: What’s the cost of living check?

AGENT: They get a check every month. They get a check … along with housing and food. …[and education]. I’ve heard it’s around $2200 and it’s for one parent one kid, and then…

[This comes out of social security. There won’t be anything for American elderly.]

BENSMAN: Do you think that the scam here is that the other parent, if there’s another kid that’s coming in, and then they double dip.

AGENT: Oh yes. That is what’s going on, yes, very easy yeah. Plus they get a ticket to wherever they want to go…they get a ticket to where they want to go. They used to do the monitors on the ankles and those were being cut off so now they give them bolts.

BENSMAN: Well, it is interesting that there’s no mom with this, there’s no husband here, no dad, no dad, no dad. They’re all single parents. How is it that everybody’s a single parent?

AGENT: they probably already have a relative here or their significant other’s probably already here or coming.

[I am Catholic, but I am infuriated with what the leftist Catholics are doing to help destroy this nation. That includes New York’s own Cardinal Dolan. He’s not a religious, he’s a politician like my Pope.]

Go to Todd Bensman for more of these:

Related