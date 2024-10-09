Mayor Adams’ Liaison Charged: Witness Tampering, Destroying Evidence

A former New York City official was charged Tuesday with witness tampering and destroying evidence in a sweeping federal investigation that led to Mayor Eric Adams’ indictment on charges he took bribes and illegal campaign cash from foreign interests.

The arrest came as Adams officials flee the administration. Mayor Adams is the only other person charged so far. He claims it’s retribution for voicing objections to open borders, sanctuary cities, and no bail laws. He did express those views after living with the repercussions, but it doesn’t mean he didn’t commit crimes. In fact, there were shenanigans. However, de Blasio was crooked, and nothing happened to him. Former Mayor de Blasio’s wife lost or misappropriated just under a billion dollars, and no one did a thing about it.

Mohamed Bahi, who resigned Monday as the mayor’s liaison to the Muslim community. He is accused of encouraging a businessman to solicit illegal straw donations from four of the businessman’s employees and then lie about it to the FBI.

At one point, Bahi told the businessman that Adams believed the man wouldn’t cooperate with law enforcement, according to prosecutors. As agents arrived to search Bahi’s home in July, they say he deleted an encrypted messaging app from his cell phone that he had used to communicate with Adams.

Bahi, 40, is out on his own recognizance. He didn’t enter a plea yet. They took his travel documents and he can’t speak with witnesses.

Adams praised him Tuesday as a “thoughtful” liaison who worked to “really bring down the noise in some of the conflicts we’re seeing today.” Adams has been cheery and going about business as usual.