Mayor Adams Says “All My Haters Become My Waiters When I …”

Mayor Adams, who has made it clear he talks to God – in fact, God wanted him to be Mayor – has a message for the peasants.

“All my haters become my waiters when I sit down at the table of success.”

He is successful as the landlord of a sanctuary city of unvetted criminal aliens, who help increase the crime and homeless rate. That’s as police often have to stand down, and nothing happens to the criminals anyway. Many misdemeanors get tickets now, and many felonies are misdemeanors in New York City.

MAYOR ADAMS: “All my haters become my waiters when I sit down at the table of success.” pic.twitter.com/5JrXBnNNgl — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) August 3, 2023

MAYOR ADAMS’ SUCCESS IS MAKING NYC A THIRD WORLD CITY

As the illegal alien mayor, he leads a city that offers one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants (illegal aliens) who lost work during the pandemic. The effort — a $2.1 billion fund in the state budget — is by far the biggest of its kind in the country and a sign of the state’s shift toward policies championed by progressive Democrats.

The streets of New York City have now become one giant homeless camp for illegal immigrants. AMERICA IS BROKEN! pic.twitter.com/OiMJTwEpwd — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) August 3, 2023

New York City gives them housing, jobs, food, medical, anything they ask for, and anything they want for the children.

The migrants (unvetted illegal aliens) are everywhere. Their native countries are not sending their best. Some are the scum of the Earth.

Here’s some scum for you:

NEW: Florida announces 7 out of 19 people arrested in Bay County, FL during a recent nationwide child sex trafficking operation were in the US illegally. Operation Cross Country XIII involved the FBI & HSI working w/ FL law enforcement, locating 59 child sex trafficking victims. pic.twitter.com/AuAbzMTHqP — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 2, 2023

THEN THERE ARE THE UNEDUCATED, POOR, NEW DEMOCRAT VOTERS WHO WILL MAKE THE US A ONE-PARTY COUNTRY.

SINGLE YOUNG MEN

