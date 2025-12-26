Mayor Calls for John to Receive $50K in the Brown/MIT Murders

The case of the Brown University/MIT Professor killer Claudio Neves-Valente was cracked by the courage of an astute homeless man named John living in the basement of Brown University. He obtained the necessary information to catch the killer. He also confronted Valente. Unfortunately, the police didn’t listen, and the death of the MIT professor was not averted two days later. We still don’t know the motive for the murder of the two teenagers at Brown University, and we don’t have specifics on the murder of Valente’s former classmate, the MIT professor.

In a surprising turn, the Providence mayor rightfully called for John to receive the $50,000 reward. Hopefully, he receives it. He needs it.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley sent a letter to the FBI requesting that “John” be paid the full $50,000 reward that the bureau previously offered for information about the attack.

In a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, Smiley called “John” a hero whose “bravery, selflessness, and stewardship on behalf of his community went far beyond what anyone could ever hope from a tip.”

“I believe that our community is breathing easier today because of the extraordinary assistance John provided to our law enforcement agencies,” he continued. “I am writing to you today to request that the entirety of the $50,000 reward be issued to this incredible Providence neighbor.”

“John,” as he is referred to in a Providence police affidavit, is being hailed by investigators as the key individual who provided law enforcement with the details they needed to figure out who was behind the Brown shooting and the killing of the MIT professor two days later.

On Friday, the FBI would not say if “John” would receive the reward. They had better give it to him.

John was once a Brown University student. We don’t know what John’s problems are, but he deserves some help.

At least Mayor Smiley came through at the end.