According to this Reuters headline, the UK government says it backs free speech after US visa bans. The article was published after the US sanctioned Thierry Breton, the mastermind of the Digital Services Act, which censors global speech. A few other EU authoritarians were also sanctioned.

Britain is committed to upholding the right to free speech, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to a decision by the United States to impose visa bans on anti-disinformation campaigners.

“While every country has the right to set its own visa rules, we support the laws and institutions which are working to keep the internet free from the most harmful content,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Social media platforms should not be used to disseminate child sex abuse material, incite hatred and violence, or spread fake information and videos for that purpose.”

They censor speech under the guise of protecting children.

Britain now puts people in prison for years after they post something on social media that the Brits or the EU don’t like. Britain and the EU have equivalent censorship laws.

They deliberately lie, or they are insane; it’s not clear. But their alleged commitment to free speech is bizarre. They think hate speech laws that they devise have nothing to do with free speech.

How many fathoms down into the echo chamber do you have to be to write this out and not see the irreconcilable contradiction? https://t.co/1H3xShVKwO — Joel Engel (@joelengel) December 25, 2025

This Parliament member wrote that they are the free world. How one makes this claim without supporting free speech is a mystery.

For far too long, Europe has been weak in implementing its own laws and defending its own interests. You have chosen to cosy up tyrants and confront democracies. The time has come for us to stand up. Kneel as much as you want in front of Putin, we are the free world now. https://t.co/nH5KlXVpTQ — Raphael Glucksmann (@rglucks1) December 24, 2025

The US wants peace and the EU wants war with Russia.

Thierry Breton is the one who admitted the EU canceled the Romanian elections because they didn’t like the right-wing candidate. They are so afraid of becoming Hitler, they are becoming such themselves.

We are not a colony of the United States!

We are Europeans, we must defend our laws, our principles, our interests.

This scandalous sanction against @ThierryBreton pays tribute to his fight for our sovereignty.

We will continue it together. To the end.

[Not a problem. We don’t want you.]

This EU Parliamentarian has a history of irrational comments.

There are moments in History where indolence becomes culpable and levity criminal.

Today, the European Parliament votes on the report of the special committee on foreign interference in our democracies, which I have had the honor of presiding over for 18 months.