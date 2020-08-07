Mayor draws the line at protesters committing murder & helping Trump’s campaign

Mayor Ted Wheeler has given the green light to all kinds of violence in Portland and has only condemned the federal officers — until now. He draws the line at murder and helping to re-elect Trump. He told them they could have killed people by burning a building with people inside. That is something they’ve done for months but he is now paying attention, partly because they “are being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump.”

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said of the attacks on the police precinct, according to the local Fox affiliate.

“Don’t think for a moment that if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are,” Wheeler said Thursday, the AP reported. “If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up.”

He has thanked the lunatics in the streets.

“I want to thank the thousands of you who have come out to oppose the Trump administration’s occupation of this city,” Wheeler told protesters before the crowd was tear-gassed on July 23, the AP reported. “The reason this is important is it is not just happening in Portland … we’re on the front line here in Portland.”

Watch:

WHAT WHEELER AND PROTESTERS WANT

Wheeler also joined host Laural Porter on this week’s episode of KGW’s Straight Talk to discuss the ongoing protests, the pandemic, and his reelection campaign. The mayor who has done nothing to control the rioters in Portland called it a transformational period in history.

“We have an opportunity as a community and as individuals to write that history that decades from now, people will look back on as being a really important inflection period in our city and nation’s history, he said.

Wheeler said he believes the protests will end when demonstrators see elected leaders at all levels of government, both nationally and locally, have heard and understand their demands, and that they are taking concrete action towards those demands.

“In the city of Portland, we are already doing that and will continue to push forward,” he said.

The groups ‘protesting’ are communists and anarchists who want to overturn capitalism. They also demand: defunding of police, no prisons, the release of black felons, awarding of reparations, legislating extreme climate change expenditures, single-payer, and so on. Apparently, this is what Wheeler wants too. He is moving to dismantle the criminal justice system to some degree.

Watch: