Dems want taxpayers to fund video calls for prisoners as part of virus relief bill

After weeks of stalling and political gridlock with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats over Congress passing another round of coronavirus relief aid for Americans. McConnell just said he’s canceling recess and lawmakers will not be leaving.

Democrats have their own bill filled with leftist benefits for their voter base. One is for their felon voter base.

On Thursday, seventeen Democrats wrote a letter demanding a provision in the relief package that would force taxpayers to foot the bill for prisoners to make free video calls.

According to Democrats, a third of the families claim they are going into debt to stay connected to their imprisoned loved ones. Therefore, Democrats say we should pay for the video calls.

The Federal Communications Commission announced on July 16 that it would be placing a price cap on interstate calls, but only 20% of calls made in prison are to out-of-state people. The FCC does not have the authority to regulate the price of calls made within states, The Washington Examiner reported.

That’s the taxpayer’s problem???

“As many facilities have suspended in-person visits and families face layoffs, furloughs, and evictions due to the pandemic, these calls are more necessary — and cost-prohibitive — than ever,” the senators wrote. “Without action from Congress to address the rates for in-state calls, families will continue to suffer.”

The letter was signed by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, and Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, among others.