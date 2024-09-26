Mayor Eric Adams Indicted Following a Federal Probe

Sources tell CBS News New York that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal investigation.

The move comes on the heels of federal probes that affected close allies around him and across five countries.

This has been going on for months, and subpoenas have been flying around him.

Adams responded to the indictment on Tuesday night.

“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit,” Adams said.

He won’t step down and is looking forward to running for re-election.

Investigators have been looking into whether donations were linked to any possible pressure put on the FDNY to approve the opening of a new Turkish consulate in Midtown, despite safety concerns, sources told CBS News New York.

The investigation is also looking into whether Adams received free flights and upgrades on Turkish Airlines, sources said.