Mayor Frey: Protests Aren’t Only About Resistance; They’re About Love

Anarchists and communists have free rein.

Jacob Frey was on This Week, a friendly outlet among many, and he explained that this is the Winter of Love. We had the Summer of Love; now we get to see the winter.

Mayor Jacob Frey says all the riots aren’t only about resistance.

“I think it’s important to tell the whole country that this is not just about resistance here in Minneapolis.”

“It’s about love.”

“We are showing something far more powerful and consequential here, which is love.”

“We are standing up for one another.”

“You’ve got neighbors helping neighbors.”

“You’ve got people uniting and coming together in this beautiful way.”

He is very full of it.

Go to 8:17:

The Media Is Anti-ICE

The media has not been kind to ICE and has come down on the side of the communists and anarchists who cause chaos, disruption, and often violence. They then blame the normal law enforcement response on ICE violence.

One of President Trump’s former attorneys, Ty Cobb, who is a scathing critic of Trump’s, repeatedly warned against Martial Law. President Trump has threatened the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis.

Cobb takes every opportunity to go on air and insult the President, and he did that again on MSNBC/MS Now.

If President Trump has to invoked the Insurrection Act, the media and Democrats will exploit it before the midterms. They want him to do it and they the governor and mayor won’t try to stop the violence as they pretend they only care about peace. Cobb falsely stated that Trump wants to use it to control the elections. In actuality, President Trump is very concerned about the out-of-control anarchists in Minneapolis. He can’t let it go on much longer, but he knows invoking the Insurrection Act will be used against him.