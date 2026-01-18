Report: Iran Killed 16,500, Injured 330,000 During the Crackdown

According to one report, the Iranian military killed 16,500 protesters and injured 330,000. Most of the victims are under 50. Some reports say under 30. The Jerusalem Post reported Iran admitted 5,000 protesters were killed, but the numbers were expected to be much higher. However, doctors report 16,500 were killed.

The US-based HRANA rights group said on Saturday the death toll had reached 3,308, with another 4,382 cases under review. The group said it had confirmed more than 24,000 arrests.

Reports from doctors on the ground stated that at least 16,500 protesters have died and 330,000 have been injured, most of them during the beginning of the regime’s digital blackout on January 8 and 9, the Sunday Times reported.

The majority of the victims are believed to be under the age of 50, some say under 30. Posts shared within Iran mourning the deaths of a young fashion designer, three young footballers, a champion basketball player, a movie director, and more.

Nationwide protests, sparked by economic hardship and political anger, have erupted into a historic crackdown. A new report compiled by doctors inside Iran paints a horrifying picture. It claims thousands dead, hundreds of thousands injured, and eye injuries so severe that thousands may never see again.

For now, President Trump is not retaliating. Allegedly, it is because his advisers said it would result in a prolonged conflict.

Details

Hyperinflation and soaring food prices quickly spread nationwide with chants of ‘Death to Khamenei’ led by those under 50. A report from doctors at eye hospitals and emergency rooms cites at least 16,500 killed and 330,000 injured by security forces using military weapons, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei acknowledged thousands dead but blamed foreign meddling.

While rights groups verify lower figures around 3,400 due to verification hurdles, eyewitnesses describe bodies dragged away, families paying for remains, and hospitals denying care amid the 180-hour digital shutdown.

Received footage from ‘#Tehran‘: Government forces armed with guns, batons, and more attacking civilians who sought shelter in a building, along with the brave effort of one citizen trying to block repressive thugs from entering.

CCTV timestamp: Wed, Jan 7 — 1:40 AM#Iran… pic.twitter.com/2b1Yw1jKDS — Vahid Online (@Vahid) January 17, 2026

“People, pray for us—they’re shooting us with bullets! One of us is dead!”

Received video with this description: "Piroozi Street, #Tehran – Thursday, January 8, 2026″ #Iran



Iran may have used chemical weapons on the protesters. There isn’t proof, but lots of suspicion.