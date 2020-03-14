Mayor given power to ban guns, alcohol, take private property over Covid-19

Those who trade liberty for security have neither. ~ John Adams

The mayor of Champaign, Illinois, gave herself the power to ban the sale of guns and alcohol and take peoples’ private property with the title, after declaring a citywide emergency to address the coronavirus, WAND reported.

Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen, who sold herself as a non-partisan, signed an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency for the city over coronavirus. Is there even anyone in the city with coronavirus?

Among the powers she now has is to ban the sale of guns, ammunition, alcohol, and gasoline. Feinen could also cut off access to individuals’ gas, water, or electricity. The city also has the ability to “take possession of private property” or order the temporary closing of all bars or liquor stores, Washington Examiner reported.

Included in the executive order are ordinances that would give the city extraordinary powers to the Mayor, which will have to be ratified by the City Council:

Violating parts of the Open Meetings Act

Ban sale of firearms and ammunition

Ban sale of any alcohol

Closing of all bars, taverns, liquor stores, etc

Ban sale or giving away of gasoline or other liquid flammable or combustible products in any container other than a gasoline tank permanently fixed to a motor vehicle

Direct the shutoff of power, water, gas, etc

Take possession of private property and obtain full title to same

Prohibit or restrict ingress and egress to and from the City

The City’s Manager told WAND it gives them the power to be “flexible” if needed.

If there is such a calamitous emergency, people will NEED their guns. They will need to drink too. These people are rushing into the communism under the guise of keeping people safe.

The city released a statement claiming that the council and the mayor would only take steps “necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare” of the city.

“The City will keep the public’s best interest in mind as we continue to work alongside public health officials and countywide leaders,” the council said in a statement. “We understand this is a challenging time but working collaboratively as a community is the best approach to combating this virus.”

Why didn’t they demand universal income and set up gulags while they’re at it, to be super safe, I mean?