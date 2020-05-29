Mayor orders police to evacuate as rioters destroy 3rd precinct, 170 businesses

Minneapolis police abandoned the Third Precinct in Minneapolis Thursday night after rioters and looters pillaged and burned for the third night in a row, using the death of George Floyd as an excuse. It was full-out mayhem with the precinct virtually destroyed. They also looted and destroyed 170 businesses, already hurting due to the lockdown.

As Thursday turns to Friday, our officers continue to work shoulder-to-shoulder with local, state, federal and fire partners to protect St. Paul. More than 170 businesses damaged or looted. Dozens of fires. Thankfully, no reports of serious injuries. Calm on the horizon. — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 29, 2020

WEAK MAYOR

Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters that he made the decision “to evacuate the Third Precinct.” That leaves the city in a state of complete anarchy.

“I made the decision to evacuate the Third Precinct,” Frey said. “The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. Brick and mortar is not as important as life.”

What does it say when the police can’t even protect themselves? It’s a weakness.

George Floyd’s death was a travesty, but that does not give rioters the right to burn down the city. These people are criminals.

To make it worse, vicious Al Sharpton is heading to Minneapolis to stir the pot. The media has been completely dishonest, except for Fox News. They are calling the rioters, ‘protesters.’ Ali Velshi on MSNBC falsely claimed this morning that the rioters are mostly peaceful as a building went up in flames behind him.

This is shameful. The police were kept from putting up any defense. Minneapolis looks like Kabul.

“It is not generally speaking unruly.” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/0lRAtTOO11 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 29, 2020

President Trump warned this morning that the National Guard will shoot looters, but so far, there is no sign of the Guard.

Trump also expressed anger about those who were rioting because they were “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd.”

He is not happy with the weak mayor either.

“I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right,” Trump tweeted. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

CNN CREW TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR AN HOUR

People like the editor at The Daily Beast, Molly Jong Fast, are deliberately fanning the flames to stir up racial discord and get black people to the polls to vote for Democrats. The CNN crew, including a black reporter, Omar Jimenez, were taken into custody. Jimenez said the police were “cordial” after they were put in the van. They were released within an hour and their equipment was returned.

The Daily Mail and CNN are making this about race, however, the ‘white crew’ was taken into custody as well. It wasn’t about race.

Racism in real time https://t.co/J2IVhu99qs — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 29, 2020

WATCH THE CLIPS SOME MEDIA ARE TWEETING

We are back in the Midway area where businesses in this mall on University are completely ransacked #StPaul pic.twitter.com/Mp8FKyqjCP — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) May 28, 2020

police precinct was burning in #Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd raged on for a third straight day. Protesters late Thursday focused their attention on the police department’s 3rd Precinct, the base of four officers who were fired after Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/Oz8gW6GE2c — A Abokor (@ahmed9981) May 29, 2020