CNN crew arrested on live TV in Minneapolis

The CNN crew was arrested for an hour last night as they began their report on live TV.

The Daily Mail and CNN tried to make this arrest about race but the ‘white’ crew was also arrested. The crew members were taken to a van for an hour and then released. It’s odd, maybe outrageous, but there might be more to it. The crew didn’t move right away. In any case, it has nothing to do with race [and at least it was CNN, some see them as the criminal network.]

Jimenez, in a live shot, had started his report to New Day co-anchors John Berman and Alisyn Camerota when police forces lined up behind him. Jimenez could be heard telling police authorities “wherever you want us we will go. We’re getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection. Let us know and we’ve got you.”

When he was interrupted by arresting officers, Jimenez said, “I’m sorry? Do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, sir? Why am I under arrest, sir?”

They needed them to move immediately.

Then they arrested them. Crazy.

Mayor Frey & Gov Walz have completely lost control in Minneapolis in a catastrophic display of failed leadership. The city is on fire & they outrageously arrested a CNN crew.@realDonaldTrump called in DOJ to investigate George Floyd’s death. Clear-eyed justice must be served! https://t.co/QvA6zvYGuu — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 29, 2020