Mayorkas, Who Let Streams of Murderers in, Lost His Secret Service Detail

Unbelievably, former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has Secret Service protection after allowing an endless stream of unvetted criminal monsters into the country. President Trump revoked it.

“Per executive memorandum of the President, the protective detail for former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been discontinued,” a Secret Service spokesperson told The Post.

“To ensure the integrity of our operations, we cannot comment on the specifics of our protective means and methods.”

Laken Riley and other victims of Tren de Aragua didn’t have Secret Service protection.

Mayorkas would have kept his detail through July, but they will be gone now.

Hunter and Ashley Biden also lost their Secret Service detail. Hunter had 18 agents protecting him when it was obvious he didn’t need it, nor did Ashley.

“Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!” Trump posted on Truth Social last Monday. “He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance.”

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection,” he continued. “Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list.”

The security details for Hunter and Ashley Biden, like Mayorkas’s, were granted six-month extensions before being revoked. Trump granted similar extensions in 2021 to his adult children and top administration aides, which Biden honored.

The latest revocations of Secret Service details come days after Trump removed security clearances belonging to Joe Biden, former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other partisan political opponents. Former Representatives Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R., Ill.), who served on the House January 6 committee that investigated Trump, were also on the list.

Since returning to office, Trump has revoked security protection for others, including Anthony Fauci and John Bolton. Fauci should be facing charges for his lies and corruption that cost lives.

None of these people warranted Secret Service protection.

