McConnell Is Selling the USA Out on the Border

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) told Fox News on Tuesday that GOP Senate Leadership is preparing to betray voters on illegal immigration.

He said the secret deal “is a sellout — it’s going to continue to allow illegal immigration ” because Democrats are threatening Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) with an aid cut-off for Ukraine.

The deal says, “Oh, we’ll let 5,000 people come illegally a day, and then after that, we might try to stop the next 5,000 that day.”

These people are unbelievable.

Despicable isn’t a strong enough word to describe the abandonment of this country for the dictatorship of Ukraine that leads its own people to slaughter. I guess when McConnell said there isn’t much he disagrees with Schumer on he wasn’t kidding. He isn’t stupid. He knows what he’s doing to the United States.

The fraudulent use of asylum and parole will continue. Additionally, there are more than one million legal immigrants each year.

When they reach 5,000, it will “trigger” the draft deal that would reimpose a Title 42 legal barrier when the number of migrants reaches 5,000 per day.

That’s 1.8 million a year, not counting gotaways and the people flying in on apps or coming in from the Northern Border. According to Breitbart, it doubles US births.

Americans now know this is an invasion and that most are single men of military age.

Americans have both sides working against us, as politicians work to please donors and fill their own agendas.

This is the latest effort by GOP leaders to assuage concerns from conservatives that the border provisions won’t be good enough The argument boils down to: This is the best deal we can get & now is our only chance McConnell, of course, also wants the foreign aid portion to pass — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 11, 2024

