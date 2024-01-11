Nikki Haley Didn’t Know If She Was a Democrat or Republican

Presidential candidate, the donor’s choice, Nikki Haley, is suspected of being a liberal running as a Republican. Unearthed video footage exposes Haley saying she originally had trouble deciding whether to run as a Democrat or Republican. This reminds me of John McCain, who had the same difficult decision.

Haley, 51, was born in South Carolina in 1972 to immigrant parents from India. Her parents first immigrated to Canada in 1964, then moved to South Carolina in 1969. Her father gained U.S. citizenship in 1978. Her mother became a citizen in 2003. In other words, Haley’s an anchor baby.

In November 2019, Haley and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) participated in a discussion at George Washington University’s Presidential Distinguished Event Series in Washington, D.C.

Haley discussed her new book, “With All Due Respect,” and how she first decided to get into politics.

She said she was inspired by Hillary Clinton, which no real Republican said ever at any time.

“What led you to conservatism?” Ernst asks Haley.

“When I was running for office the first time, I didn’t know if I was a Republican or Democrat,” Haley admitted. She then repeated the story about being inspired by Hillary Clinton to run for office.

“Hillary Clinton is actually the reason… I may not agree with her on a lot of things, but she is actually the reason that I made the jump. And so then I had to figure out whether I was Republican or Democrat.”

I could have helped her with that. She’s a Democrat.

If you say she’s really a liberal, the media will defend her to the death, and call you a Maga crazy, but she is a liberal.

Democrats are donating to her. Infamous Reid Hoffman is donating. He thinks Biden did a great job with everything, including foreign policy. Hoffman was a friend of pedo Jeffrey Epstein’s and visited his island several times.

In this clip, he said he sees her as institutionally competent. In other words, she’s the establishment and will let the establishment guide her.



Other deep-pocketed Democrats are funding her. Democrats often do this in primaries, and they pick people who conservatives don’t want. Democrats want to choose our candidates, and they often do. Haley is their choice.

Chris Christie said on a hot mic that she spent $68 million on TV ads. That’s a huge number. Democrat donors are sending the money to her PACs.

She believes in her truth just like leftist and only leftists.

.@NikkiHaley believes in “HER truth” not THE truth. Along with Trump, she has already surrendered to the left on language. What else will she surrender on?

pic.twitter.com/suARmCV2W5 — ѕαу ωнєη (@theethos828) November 18, 2023

Nikki Haley was ready to make George Floyd’s death “personal and painful” for EVERYONE! She also said on her first day as president she was going to censor Internet speech.

Nikki Haley vowed on her first day as president to create a CCP-style censorship program to ban anonymous speech and dox every conservative on social media. After being ripped by conservatives of all stripes, Haley walked back her plan — then pretended as if she never said it!… pic.twitter.com/ano1GK1XwU — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 28, 2023

She’s disloyal – probably because she’s a Democrat.

Nikki Haley is a Democrat: “That election, Trump lost it. Biden won that election. I think what happened on January 6 was a terrible day, and I think President Trump will have to answer for it.” pic.twitter.com/n7jXM9RCfY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 11, 2024

In 2015, she didn’t see illegal aliens as criminals despite breaking our laws and wanted more foreigners taking US jobs.

Haley and her husband make a lot of money off the war machine.

Haley and her husband have a vast investment stock portfolio and $12 million in income because of investments in the military-industrial complex.

It certainly could explain her constant warmongering. The US has an addiction to war that should be broken.

Haley once worked for Boeing, a defense contractor, and she still owns about $250,000 in Boeing stock.

Aside from speaking engagements, her primary income is from United Against a Nuclear Iran. It’s awash in secrecy.

The group has lobbied for military strikes on Iran and is advised by two former Israeli intelligence officials as well as US intelligence officials. The Department of Justice won’t reveal the donors.

Nikki Haley also works as a consultant to Prism Global Management, a New York-based investment fund by Richard Kang. He’s active in the defense world. Also, and this is important, he is an advisor to America’s Frontier Fund, which is tied to Eric Schmidt, formerly of Google, and it’s run by Gilman Louie, the former head of In-Q-tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm. America’s Frontier Fund is a primary go-to in case of war.

Haley’s husband, Michael Haley, has his own defense contracting firm. He earns up to $500,000 from a company called Allied Defense. Allied Defense is a sister company to Defense Engineering Services that facilitates clients who want defense system acquisitions.

Read more here.

