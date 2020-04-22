McConnell said states can go bankrupt before Feds bail them out

Decadent, wastrel states like New York have spent money on failed solar projects, healthcare, and benefits for people here illegally, including criminals, and made promises for pensions they could ill-afford. In New York, the Governor has refused to open up fracking which would revitalize the entire downtrodden upstate.

New York and states like New York now hope to use the virus to pay off their debts and transfer them to the federal taxpayer who can ill afford it. That’s especially true since only about 53% of Americans pay federal taxes. Thank the Democrats for that.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told “Bill Hemmer Reports” Wednesday that he has no plans to pass legislation to provide additional federal funding to state and local governments who he said are trying to “take advantage” of the coronavirus crisis to get help with their ballooning deficits.

“We are not interested in revenue replacement for state governments,” McConnell said. “We’re interested in trying to help them with anything related to the coronavirus … [but] we are not interested in solving their pension problems and all these other things that they would like for us to finance.”

Earlier Wednesday, McConnell announced that he is open to allowing states to declare bankruptcy as opposed to providing them with funds.

WHAT HE’S SAYING…

“What I’m saying is, we will take a pause,” McConnell told Bill Hemmer. “We’re gonna wait at least until May the 4th … before we provide assistance to state and local governments who would love for us to borrow money from future generations to make sure that they have no revenue losses.

“Before we make that decision,” he continued, “we’re going to weigh the impact of what we’ve already added to the national debt, and make certain that if we provide additional assistance for state and local governments, it’s only for coronavirus-related matters. We’re not gonna let them take advantage of this pandemic to solve a lot of problems [and] bad decisions they’ve made in the past.”

For the far-far-left, no amount of money we don’t have is too much. She’s so stupid. Democrats must be stopped.

.@AOC on spending money to stop the climate from changing while fighting Coronavirus: “I don’t think there is a figure that we can look at that is too much” pic.twitter.com/yWegjqyHqe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 21, 2020