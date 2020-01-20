Media Hogg Is Showing Up In My Feed Again

The stage is set to demonize the pro-Second Amendment groups rallying at the Virginia Capitol Monday. The Democrat Antifa is bussed in, and the Governor, with the help of the Democrat media, has labeled the veterans and ordinary Americans as “domestic terror threats.”

Soros’ and Bloomberg’s groups are in attendance to stir up trouble.

David Hogg, the scrawny gun grabber from Parkland, claims he can’t attend the rally because Second Amendment supporters are too violent for “children.”

Hogg, in particular, has taken over Twitter as the platform joins in with what will be smearing of Americans who support the Bill of Rights.

David Hogg has not gotten any smarter at Harvard. At 19 or 20 years of age, he still calls himself a child. When does he grow up? He falsely claims in the clip that the innocent Americans who organized the rally are Nazis claiming to shoot children.

He presents no evidence because there is none. He’s lying as usual, and, ironically, he’s a fascist.

VA is in a state of emergency because white supremacists and nazi’s are using their 2nd amendment rights to shutdown the 1st amendment rights of students, veterans, and clergy. Tweet out a video with your support for laws that protect kids, not guns with.#IStandWithVirginia pic.twitter.com/wPiRSVDGZu — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) January 19, 2020

Tom Lahren explains what the rally is really about:

Does he look like a white nationalist to you??? He has a handicapped wife and he wants her protected.

This man knows NONE OF US can afford to give up our freedoms. Bravo, Sir! https://t.co/TTzcc54Ccc — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 15, 2020

Jim Hanson stands with Virginia!

#IStandWithVirginia The gun grabbing Left is trying to smear a peaceful group of citizens petitioning their govt for redress of grievances on #LobbyDay This will not stand

As a VA resident I support our right to keep & bear arms

Uninfringed#2A pic.twitter.com/4O5VLOHvta — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 19, 2020

The Second Amendment supporters kneel and pray every half hour as they wait for buses to take them to the Capitol. The lines were long early this morning.