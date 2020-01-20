We Don’t Think Elizabeth Warren wants you to vote for her

Senator Elizabeth Warren apparently does not want Americans to vote for her. She specifically told reporters this weekend that she doesn’t know how the American people could “want someone who lies to them.” We agree wholeheartedly.

From her fake Indian spiel — that she exploited for decades — to her pregnancy got me fired lie, she is notorious as a congenital liar.

Watch:

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” @ewarren says after I asked if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything pic.twitter.com/b4AxH5Bq1m — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 19, 2020

PANTS ON FIRE

She’s never been an American Indian, and she’s always been an arrogant liar. When she was caught by the Washington Post, of all outlets, she apologized.

“I can’t go back,” Warren said in an interview with The Washington Post. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.” She was only sorry since she wasn’t in a tribe, not because she isn’t a Native American.

The Washington Post obtained Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas, providing a previously undisclosed example of Warren identifying as an “American Indian.”

Remember Her Contribution to the Powwow Chow Cookbook? Watch: