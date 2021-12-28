Media Spreads Disinformation About Florida’s Surge

The Sun-Sentinel is trying to send the impression that Florida is undergoing a massive surge of COVID with dire results in order to demean the State and its effective handling of the virus.

There is a surge in the number of cases.

Florida’s December COVID surge now worst wave of pandemic https://t.co/h1EXJSHph7 — CindyKGoodman (@cindykgoodman) December 28, 2021

They announced cases only. Of course, cases are going up because they are testing more. Other media are blindly reporting it here and here. So here are the cases, as Florida’s Voice reports based on the Sun-Sentinel:

The more important metric is hospitalizations and deaths. Here is the hospitalization. Florida hospitalizations barely moved the needle. So far, no one in the US has died from Omicron and Florida giving people their freedom works as well or better than lockdowns and masks.



The media are liars.

Meanwhile, New York City is seeding the country with nearly 30% of the cases:

Chief Nerd, [Dec 28, 2021 at 06:58]

29% of all new COVID cases in America are from New York “show your papers” City 🤨@ChiefNerd

https://t.co/e4cpTrduq4 pic.twitter.com/zbAUw3a7Ju — BringThePain (@realAMurtagh) December 28, 2021

